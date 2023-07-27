Case against five accused of torching trucks postponed for bail application

The case against five men accused of torching trucks in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo has been postponed to August 10 for a formal bail application.

The five men appeared for the second time in the Ermelo magistrate’s court, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

Nelson Khulekani Shongwe, 29, Sibusiso Emmanuel Mthethwa, 38, Fundile Alberta Mpondo, 41, Mafika William Sibanda, 61, and Nkosingiphile Nkosikhona Gumede, 27, are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit the crime of malicious injury to property, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the five are members of the African Truck Drivers' Forum.

She said the accused appeared for verification of addresses and bail applications on Thursday. She said the state was ready to proceed, but the defence requested a postponement to prepare bail applications.

Nyuswa said all parties agreed and the matter was postponed.

“Due to the seriousness of the offences, the state will oppose bail. This relates to the incident which happened early this month, where 21 trucks were burnt,” she said. “The state alleges that the accused conspired and damaged trucks used for the transportation of goods on the N2 national road due to certain grievances in the transport industry,” she added.

The men were remanded.