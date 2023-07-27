South Africa

Case against five accused of torching trucks postponed for bail application

27 July 2023 - 19:36
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The five men appeared in the Ermelo magistrate's court on Thursday.
The five men appeared in the Ermelo magistrate's court on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

The case against five men accused of torching trucks in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo has been postponed to August 10 for a formal bail application. 

The five men appeared for the second time in the Ermelo magistrate’s court, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

Nelson Khulekani Shongwe, 29, Sibusiso Emmanuel Mthethwa, 38, Fundile Alberta Mpondo, 41, Mafika William Sibanda, 61, and Nkosingiphile Nkosikhona Gumede, 27, are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property, conspiracy to commit the crime of malicious injury to property, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the five are members of the African Truck Drivers' Forum.

She said the accused appeared for verification of addresses and bail applications on Thursday. She said the state was ready to proceed, but the defence requested a postponement to prepare bail applications.

Nyuswa said all parties agreed and the matter was postponed.

“Due to the seriousness of the offences, the state will oppose bail. This relates to the incident which happened early this month, where 21 trucks were burnt,” she said. “The state alleges that the accused conspired and damaged trucks used for the transportation of goods on the N2 national road due to certain grievances in the transport industry,” she added.

The men were remanded.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Related articles

  1. Two more suspects arrested over truck arson, bringing total to 5 South Africa
  2. Truck arson: uncovering the motive will bring solutions, army patrols alone ... News
  3. Third suspect arrested in connection with truck arson attacks South Africa

Latest

  1. Case against five accused of torching trucks postponed for bail application South Africa
  2. Jub Jub denies allegations against him by 4 complainants as he is granted bail South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Kelly Khumalo phoned by one of Senzo's alleged killers before the ... South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Lesufi promises 6,000 jobs every month until July next year South Africa
  5. Police seek help solving disappearance of motorist and teen in Gqeberha South Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site