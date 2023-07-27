Crystal High is one of the schools in the heart of the Cape ganglands where pupils are frequently caught up in gun battles at night, as previously reported by TimesLIVE Premium. The selling of drugs and gang brawls between rival groups have taken place in front of the school gates.
Flooded Cape Town high school forced to shut after burglars steal water pipes
Image: Crystal High School/Facebook
Burglars who stole copper fittings and water pipes overnight unleashed a flood that severely damaged a high school in Cape Town where pupils had to be sent home on Thursday.
“All the classrooms on the first floor are flooded,” said provincial education department spokesperson Millicent Merton.
The perpetrators entered a classroom through a window at Crystal High School in Hanover Park.
Principal Dino Abrahams said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to report on vandalism that has taken place last night.
“The extent of the damage was so severe we could not commence normal schooling today [Thursday] and had to send our learners home. We have suffered major damage to our school building, classrooms and teaching materials.”
