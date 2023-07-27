South Africa

Flooded Cape Town high school forced to shut after burglars steal water pipes

27 July 2023 - 14:41 By Kim Swartz
The scene which greeted staff at Crystal High School on Thursday.
Image: Crystal High School/Facebook

Burglars who stole copper fittings and water pipes overnight unleashed a flood that severely damaged a high school in Cape Town where pupils had to be sent home on Thursday.

“All the classrooms on the first floor are flooded,” said provincial education department spokesperson Millicent Merton.

The perpetrators entered a classroom through a window at Crystal High School in Hanover Park.

Principal Dino Abrahams said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to report on vandalism that has taken place last night.

“The extent of the damage was so severe we could not commence normal schooling today [Thursday] and had to send our learners home. We have suffered major damage to our school building, classrooms and teaching materials.”

This is heartbreaking to our staff and learners, that it is our own community breaking down, what we are aiming to improve...

Crystal High is one of the schools in the heart of the Cape ganglands where pupils are frequently caught up in gun battles at night, as previously reported by TimesLIVE Premium. The selling of drugs and gang brawls between rival groups have taken place in front of the school gates.

“It is heartbreaking that it is our own community breaking down our school, our second home, our place of learning,” Abrahams said.

“The school has been closed for the day and the City of Cape Town is attending to the problem of water running constantly,” said Merton.

TimesLIVE Premium previously reported on a severely vandalised Uitsig Secondary School in the city being closed. The entire school was stripped to its foundations, stolen brick-by-brick to be sold for as little as 50c each.

