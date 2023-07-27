South Africa

Russian tourist stabbed on Table Mountain died for cash, phone, biltong, prunes and bottled water

27 July 2023 - 14:44
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death on July 27 2019 just off Chapman's Peak Drive on Table Mountain.
Ivan Ivanov was stabbed to death on July 27 2019 just off Chapman's Peak Drive on Table Mountain.
Image: Facebook/Ivan Ivanov

Russian tourist Ivan Ivanov, who was killed on a popular Cape Town hiking trail in 2019, was robbed of small items including biltong and a bag of prunes.  

This is detailed in a three-page indictment against his alleged killers who are on trial in the high court in Cape Town.

Sinaye Mposelwa, Matthew Giyo and Franklin Isaacs were arrested for the 47-year-old’s murder.  

Ivanov was stabbed to death while walking on the East Fort Hiking Trail, Chapman’s Peak Drive, on July 27 2019, according to the indictment.

The trio allegedly killed him by “inflicting multiple penetrating incised wounds to his body”.

Trio accused of killing Russian tourist abandon bail applications

Three men accused of murdering Russian tourist Ivan Ivanov in Cape Town abandoned their bail application on Wednesday.
News
3 years ago

They each face murder and assault charges and a “minimum sentence of life imprisonment”.

Mposelwa, Giyo and Isaacs are accused of stealing Ivanov’s possessions “with force”.  

“The aggravating circumstances are that grievous bodily harm, which caused the death of the victim, was inflicted upon him before and/or during, and/or after the robbery,” the indictment reads.  

They stole 34 items from Ivanov, including R910 in cash, a Blackberry cellphone and pouch, a green poncho, first aid kit, biltong, a small ball, three clear bags, a small packet of tissues, a bag of prunes and two bottles of mineral water.  

Second man arrested for murder of Russian hiker on Table Mountain

Cape Town police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of Russian hiker Ivan Ivanov, who was stabbed on Saturday on Chapman’s ...
News
3 years ago

Mposelwa’s trial has been separated from Giyo and Isaacs’ after he pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday.

Giyo and Isaacs pleaded not guilty and their trial started on Tuesday.  

Mposelwa admitted hiding in the bush along the hiking trail with the intent of robbing anyone who walked past. He confirmed the attackers had knives and were prepared to stab if a victim resisted.

Ivanov did resist, he added.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Police arrest 'kidnapping mastermind' and associates in Cape Town

An alleged kidnapping kingpin and seven of his alleged associates were arrested in Cape Town by the Western Cape police kidnapping task team.
News
1 month ago

‘Fear, trepidation, emotion’: father clings to hope a month after holidaying son vanished in Cape Town

Five suspects are in custody, facing charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances related to the possession of his belongings
News
4 months ago

Five in court for 'aggravated robbery', but German tourist still missing

Five men accused of robbing a German tourist on a hiking trail in Hout Bay nearly three weeks ago appeared in court on Monday, but the whereabouts of ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. TV presenter gets R10,000 bail after arrest on rape rap South Africa
  2. GRAPHIC | Where and when deadly bus and truck crashes occur in SA South Africa
  3. Meyiwa witness accused of changing evidence in court vs her cop statement South Africa
  4. Russian tourist stabbed on Table Mountain died for cash, phone, biltong, prunes ... South Africa
  5. Flooded Cape Town high school forced to shut after burglars steal water pipes South Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site