South Africa

SA government calls for a restoration of order in Niger after coup d’état

27 July 2023 - 19:43 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum has reportedly been overthrown by the country's military.
President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum has reportedly been overthrown by the country's military.
Image: LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

The South African government on Thursday condemned the coup d’état in the Republic of Niger. 

The government has called for a military establishment to ensure the safety of President Mohamed Bazoum. It also encouraged the return of the military forces to their barracks and to ensure the speedy restoration of the democratic order in Niger.

Niger's president being held inside palace — security sources

Niger presidential guards are holding President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace in the capital, which has been blocked off by military ...
News
1 day ago

"The South African government strongly rejects unlawful seizure of power by any group or individual as this reverses democratic gains and development and threatens the realisation of Africa’s aspiration for a better Africa," read a statement issued by the department of international relations. 

"South Africa fully supports the positions of ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations in their call for all parties to return to constitutional rule urgently and unconditionally and to refrain from further interference with the democratically elected government of the Republic of Niger.

"South Africa encourages the international community to continue to support the people of Niger, the initiative by ECOWAS and the fundamental role of the civilians in the transitional process leading towards the restoration of normalcy and civilian-led government in the country." 

On Wednesday, a group of soldiers appeared on Niger's national television, where they announced that Bazoum had been removed from power.

Reading from a statement, Col Amadou Abdramane, seated and flanked by nine other officers, said defence and security forces had decided to “put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance”.

Abdramane said Niger's borders are closed, a nationwide curfew declared, and all institutions of the republic are suspended.

Niger's president being held inside palace — security sources

Niger presidential guards are holding President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace in the capital, which has been blocked off by military ...
News
1 day ago

More than 40,000 near starvation as militants block towns in northeast Burkina Faso

About 42,000 people are on the verge of starving to death in northeast Burkina Faso as Islamist militants lay siege to towns and villages, an ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Private school to appeal ruling that pupil can stay despite outstanding fees News
  2. Bolster community policing forums to help curb crime, says study News
  3. Missing SANDF soldier was ‘looking forward to deployment’ when he disappeared News
  4. Like a dog with a bone, Zuma continues fight with Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan News
  5. More venison, less beef: a new answer to conservation challenges News

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site