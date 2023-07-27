Springbok captain Siya Kolisi unveiled as new global advocate for SA Tourism
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was on Thursday unveiled as the new global advocate for SA Tourism.
The big reveal was done through a 90-second video entitled The Best Of Us in which Kolisi expressed that every South African's task is to inspire another South Africans as this was the way to encourage people from outside to visit
The partnership between Kolisi and SA Tourism is in collaboration with Roc Nation Sports International, the world-renowned agency that represents Kolisi locally and internationally.
“To everybody in the tourism sector I am honestly grateful and we as a team don't take it lightly,” he said.
He told guests at Sky Hotel in Sandton during a dialogue with the Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini and SA Tourism acting CEO Nomasonto Ndlovu, that working as a team they will make the country proud.
“We work as hard as we can because we know South Africans expect a lot from us."
He said he wanted to inspire "everyone in this room" to also be an advocate for South Africa and encourage foreigners to visit. "We actually are all advocates for the country,” he said.
Kolisi acknowledged the struggles faced by many South Africans but said that even in the tough times, positivity should always shine through.
“In all that we do, we must inspire each other. If you have a job you might not enjoy, just think there is someone who would love to have that opportunity. Do your job as best you can,” he said.
Kolisi is the first of the advocates who will form part of a new global campaign that looks to celebrate the country’s excellence by profiling and partnering with South Africans who are making waves on the global stage in their various fields, including sports, arts and culture, and academia.
“Let's be proud as South Africans, let's support each other, let's help each other and I promise you people from outside will start to see and they will want to know what is happening in our country and they will come and visit,” he said.
Ndlovu said with Rugby World Cup starting in September in France, as the Springboks prepare for the upcoming tournament, Kolisi is the perfect person to partner with South African Tourism in their marketing and promotional efforts as they seek to attract more travellers to come visit our country.
“He is an exceptional South African whose story and journey inspire people from various parts of the globe. He is a true South African icon,” said Ndlovu.
She said that as much as they were excited to partner with Kolisi as part of their family they are also realistic in the fact that he is got a huge task ahead of him.
“Siya Kolisi to you as the leader of the most powerful sporting team in the world. We as SA Tourism would like to wish you all the best as we approach this journey,” she said.
Explaining why Kolisi was the perfect fit for the task, she said when he played rugby, he brought about goosebumps to his audience. Now, the whole world would be intrigued by him and would want to know where he comes from, bolstering the SA brand.
“When they [ask] who are [you]... we want you to attach South Africa and everything else. We want you to help us tell the story of this country in such a way that it makes people want to come here,” she said.
Ndlovu highlighted that welcoming tourists onto SA ground was more than just about them visiting the country. She said tourism was about jobs, the economy and changing the prospects of the country and “actually creating hope which is what your choice of career does when people are watching you.”
