Springbok captain Siya Kolisi unveiled as new global advocate for SA Tourism

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was on Thursday unveiled as the new global advocate for SA Tourism.

The big reveal was done through a 90-second video entitled The Best Of Us in which Kolisi expressed that every South African's task is to inspire another South Africans as this was the way to encourage people from outside to visit

The partnership between Kolisi and SA Tourism is in collaboration with Roc Nation Sports International, the world-renowned agency that represents Kolisi locally and internationally.

“To everybody in the tourism sector I am honestly grateful and we as a team don't take it lightly,” he said.

He told guests at Sky Hotel in Sandton during a dialogue with the Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini and SA Tourism acting CEO Nomasonto Ndlovu, that working as a team they will make the country proud.

“We work as hard as we can because we know South Africans expect a lot from us."

He said he wanted to inspire "everyone in this room" to also be an advocate for South Africa and encourage foreigners to visit. "We actually are all advocates for the country,” he said.

Kolisi acknowledged the struggles faced by many South Africans but said that even in the tough times, positivity should always shine through.

“In all that we do, we must inspire each other. If you have a job you might not enjoy, just think there is someone who would love to have that opportunity. Do your job as best you can,” he said.

Kolisi is the first of the advocates who will form part of a new global campaign that looks to celebrate the country’s excellence by profiling and partnering with South Africans who are making waves on the global stage in their various fields, including sports, arts and culture, and academia.