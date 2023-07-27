South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

27 July 2023 - 10:07 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Thursday with Kelly Khumalo's neighbour Nthabiseng Mokete expected to continue her testimony.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Neighbour is next witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Khumalo excused

The Pretoria high court called Khaya Ngcatshe as its next witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Defence lawyer suggests Kelly Khumalo 'wanted to get rid' of Senzo Meyiwa

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggested to the Pretoria high court on Tuesday that the footballer's girlfriend Kelly ...
News
1 day ago

Commotion, a gun shot and a wounded Meyiwa lying on the Khumalo kitchen floor, says witness

In court testimony, a neighbour recounts finding footballer Senzo Meyiwa shot in the Khumalo's kitchen on October 26, 2014.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  2. Councillor arrested over kidnap, assault of pregnant domestic worker South Africa
  3. Lauren's Dickason's last words to her three little girls before she killed them World
  4. WATCH |‘We closed Komati power station because someone gave us money to ... South Africa
  5. Niger soldiers say President Bazoum's government has been removed, borders ... Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site