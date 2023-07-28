South Africa

EFF warns of fake email account claiming to be Malema asking for money

28 July 2023 - 07:00
The EFF has warned the public of an alleged scammer soliciting money under the name of party leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The EFF has warned the public of an alleged scammer soliciting money under the name of party leader Julius Malema in an email scam during its 10th anniversary celebrations.

The email address executiveheadofoffice745@gmail.com asks people to do a funds transfer and  promises they will be repaid.

“I need to process an urgent transfer to someone before my phone went off. I tried doing it online but it didn't go through. Can you help me process the transfer? I will return the money back to you later today once my phone gets fixed. I told Floyd Nyiko Shivambu to assist but he has exceeded his transfer limit already,” it reads.

The EFF said the email does not belong to Malema and is not associated with Shivambu.

“It is a cheap scam by desperate individuals who seek to use the name of the EFF leader to raise money for their own nefarious purpose,” said the EFF.

“We caution our people not to fall victim to cheap attempts at taking advantage of them, and should there be any intention to fundraise or for a donation to be made to the EFF, this can be done through established organisational mechanisms.”

The red berets will host their anniversary celebration at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

It banned four MPs, seven MPLs and more than 400 councillors from the event because they had failed to adhere to the directive given in January to arrange transport for members attending the celebrations.

Banned MPs include Phiwaba Madokwe and Vusi Khoza, and Brenda Mathevula and Slindile Luthuli, who represent the party in the National Council of Provinces.

TimesLIVE

