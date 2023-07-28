South Africa

KZN motorist shot during attempted hijacking at N2 toll plaza

28 July 2023 - 11:18
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The scene of an attempted hijacking at Tongaat toll plaza on Friday morning.
The scene of an attempted hijacking at Tongaat toll plaza on Friday morning.
Image: CERT

A motorist was shot in the leg during an attempted hijacking at Tongaat toll plaza on the N2 freeway, north of Durban, on Friday.

Nazir Sadack, spokesperson for the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert), said the incident happened at about 6.45am at the southbound side of the toll.

"Reports from the scene indicated the driver had stopped just after the toll booth southbound when he was confronted by suspects who attempted to hijack and rob him," said Sadack. 

"He was shot in the leg. He was treated and stabilised by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further care."

Sadack said one of the suspects was shot and killed during a chase by police and private security. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Student's jaw fractured in N2 airport 'hell run' rock-throwing attack

Lucilla Vlok will not be able to chew properly for the next few weeks after her jaw was fractured by a rock hurled through her windscreen on the ...
News
15 minutes ago

Sixty-three hijacked cars confiscated in cross-border crime blitz returned to owners

Police have confiscated more than120 vehicles and arrested more than 103 people linked to cross- border crimes in uMkhanyakude in northern ...
News
3 days ago

'I will never forget that night': Thabiso Sikwane shares emotional hijacking experience

Seasoned broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane is grateful for a second chance at life after revealing she survived a hijacking in May.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Paramedic fights off would-be hijackers during attempt to steal ambulance

A paramedic fended off three assailants who attempted to hijack the ambulance he was driving in Amaoti, north of Durban, on Tuesday night.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two officers granted R2,000 bail after arrest for defeating the ends of justice South Africa
  2. KZN motorist shot during attempted hijacking at N2 toll plaza South Africa
  3. Student's jaw fractured in N2 airport 'hell run' rock-throwing attack South Africa
  4. 'E-mails can be hijacked' — Lesufi explains why Nasi iSpani appointments were ... South Africa
  5. Correctional services commissioner asks for ‘representations’ on Zuma parole South Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site