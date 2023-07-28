POLL | What do you make of Panyaza Lesufi not issuing appointment letters for Nasi iSpani via e-mail?

Lesufi defended his decision, saying sending appointment letters via e-mail could result in them being hijacked and given to the wrong person.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has faced criticism for not sending appointment letters to 6,000 solar technician trainees via e-mail.
On Thursday, thousands of young people gathered at Orlando Stadium in Soweto to collect their letters in person.
Scores online argued it would have been more convenient to issue the letters electronically.
Lesufi defended his decision, saying sending appointment letters via e-mail could result in them being hijacked and given to the wrong person.
“We didn't want to issue appointment letters via e-mail because e-mails can be hijacked and taken to a wrong person. We didn't want to do it in the corners. We didn't want to do it in the offices because people can take your appointment letter and give it to their friends. We wanted to give it here [at the stadium], open to everyone.
“When we appoint in our offices, we are accused of lack of transparency and appointing the politically connected. When we are transparent and open, we are accused of grandstanding.”
The trainees will earn R7,000 from August 1 and start their new jobs on September 1.
Next month another 6,000 jobs will be offered for people to become data capturers as the government moves from keeping information on paper to digital platforms. Data capturers will earn R8,000 a month.
