Sand not sewage being pumped into sea at uShaka beach, city reassures residents
Allegations that eThekwini workers were pumping raw sewage into the sea at uShaka beach on Friday have been denied by metro officials.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of jets of brown liquid pouring into the sea, allegedly pumped by city workers.
However the city reassured residents on Friday it was busy with a sand-pumping operation and allegations it was sending raw sewage into the sea were “malicious”.
Rufus Chetty, superintendent of coastal, storm water and catchment management, said the exercise was undertaken in collaboration between Transnet and the eThekwini municipality.
He said the reason the operation is carried out is because the sand migrates from the south to north.
“It then gets inhibited and is unable to go over the pier. What we do through this exercise is we artificially get sand from Point through to Blue lagoon,” said Chetty.
