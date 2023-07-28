South Africa

WATCH | KZN church robbery caught on live stream

28 July 2023 - 14:02
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A livestream from a church on Spring Road in Tea Estate, Durban, was viewed throughout South Africa and India when five armed suspects stormed the church.
A livestream from a church on Spring Road in Tea Estate, Durban, was viewed throughout South Africa and India when five armed suspects stormed the church. 
Image: screenshot

A robbery at a KwaZulu-Natal church was captured on a live stream on Thursday night.  

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said the live stream from a church on Spring Road in Tea Estate, Durban, was viewed in South Africa and India as five armed suspects stormed the church. 

“They held up members of the congregation. The robbers made off with valuables and three vehicles,” Rusa head Prem Balram said.

Viewers watched a gunman point his firearm at the pastor. The pastor held up his hands while the gunman searched his pockets. 

The gunman casually removed the tablet from where the pastor was reading his sermon, kicked over a speaker and walked away. 

He threw the pastor’s empty wallet at him and went back for a TV on the stage.  

Rusa recovered a maroon Toyota Corolla abandoned in Amatikwe. A GWM Steed was recovered by Netstar a kilometre away, while a white GWM Hover with registration NT51979 is yet to be located.  

“No injuries were reported,” said Balram. 

