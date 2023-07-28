State prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan are on Friday bringing an urgent application in the Pietermaritzburg high court that a June court ruling setting aside their private prosecution by former president Jacob Zuma and preventing further steps must not be suspended.
This after Zuma's legal team filed an application for leave to appeal the June ruling.
WATCH LIVE | Downer, Maughan urgent application to set aside private prosecution by Zuma
