WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

28 July 2023 - 10:14 By TIMESLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria on Friday.

On Thursday the state's fourth witness, Col Lambertus Steyn, testified that during cellphone download tracking the activity on Kelly Khumalo's phone he found a “device boot-up” had occurred on October 27 2014, a day after Meyiwa was murdered.

The device boot-up was done at about 1.31am, several hours after the murder. Steyn said this could mean the owner of the phone deleted some or all of the information on the device.

LISTEN | Kelly Khumalo phoned by one of Senzo's alleged killers before the murder

Kelly Khumalo was telephoned twice by one of the suspects accused of killing her then-boyfriend, soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, before his death.
News
17 hours ago

Meyiwa witness accused of changing evidence in court vs her cop statement

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused witness Nthabiseng Mokete of fabricating her testimony to the Pretoria high court.
News
20 hours ago

Senzo was dead in Kelly's vehicle, Khumalo neighbour tells court

The version of the house occupants was that Meyiwa was fatally wounded after a scuffle with one of two men who had entered the house, demanding ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | We didn’t kill Senzo — if you believe otherwise, prove it, Khumalo tells defence 

Judge quizzed Zandile Khumalo on claims those who were in the house killed Senzo Meyiwa without any intruders
News
2 days ago
