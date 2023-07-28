The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria on Friday.
On Thursday the state's fourth witness, Col Lambertus Steyn, testified that during cellphone download tracking the activity on Kelly Khumalo's phone he found a “device boot-up” had occurred on October 27 2014, a day after Meyiwa was murdered.
The device boot-up was done at about 1.31am, several hours after the murder. Steyn said this could mean the owner of the phone deleted some or all of the information on the device.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News.
