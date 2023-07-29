Umhlali River Bridge reopens after April 2022 floods

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka will reopen the Umhlali River Bridge on the N2 on Sunday.
The structure was damaged in the April 2022 floods, which led to traffic interruptions, endangering the lives of road users, a spokesperson said.
The reopening will take place at 9am.
TimesLIVE
Image: Umhlali K9 search and rescue
