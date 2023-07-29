South Africa

Umhlali River Bridge reopens after April 2022 floods

29 July 2023 - 11:30 By TIMESLIVE
The structure was damaged during the Apriil 2022 floods which caused huge destruction in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Umhlali K9 search and rescue

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka will reopen the Umhlali River Bridge on the N2 on Sunday. 

The structure was damaged in the April 2022 floods, which led to traffic interruptions, endangering the lives of road users, a spokesperson said.

The reopening will take place at 9am.

TimesLIVE

