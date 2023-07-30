Reinforced steel doors, concrete walls, CCTV cameras and security personnel are some of the security upgrades that the City of Cape Town is pumping millions of rand into as it ramps up the standard and security of its sewer pump stations.
Cape Town pumps millions into security upgrades at sewer pump stations
Image: Supplied
Reinforced steel doors, concrete walls, CCTV cameras and security personnel are some of the security upgrades that the City of Cape Town is pumping millions of rand into as it ramps up the standard and security of its sewer pump stations.
Over the new financial year, the city says it is planning to invest R123m on upgrades and refurbishment of sewer pump stations in various areas across Cape Town. This includes about 10 planned routine pump station upgrades and the pump station security upgrade programme that will benefit 39 sites.
“Sewer pump stations play an extremely vital role in conveying sewage from properties to the wastewater treatment works but sadly have increasingly become targets of vandalism and equipment being stolen,” said mayoral committee member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien.
“This results in sewer overflows to the detriment of our communities. When this happens, the city makes every effort to reduce the impact on the area as much as possible. As part of the city’s proactive response to this scourge, the directorate has annually been ramping up its investment to help protect this critical infrastructure.”
Badroodien said the 487 sewer pump stations across Cape Town are an important part of the sewer network that includes more than 9,266km of sewer pipes and 23 wastewater treatment plants.
Most of the sewer system works on gravity, but in cases where the sewage must flow uphill, pump stations maintain the flow to wastewater treatment plants.
“They need to be protected because when sewer pump stations are vandalised or equipment is stolen, they cannot operate properly, or not at all, and this causes sewer spills.”
Extortion, rain delaying repair of some dilapidated roads: Cape Town MMC
Between July 2021 and June 2022, the City of Cape Town says it spent R43m to upgrade and repair 33 vandalised sewer pump stations across Cape Town.
Over the past financial year ended June 30, this amount increased to R70m, which was invested in security upgrades at 39 sewer pump stations. These include Bhongweni pump station in Khayelitsha, Philippi East, Bishop Lavis, Crossroads, Simon’s Town, Fisantekraal, Strandfontein, Mamre, Boston and the airport area.
Badroodien said a further R123m investment is on the way over the next 12 months for refurbishments and security upgrades at more sewer pump stations.
He urged residents to do their part to protect sewer stations.
Image: Supplied
“While the city is doing all it can to prioritise the safety of our sewer pump stations, residents can also help protect this vital infrastructure by reporting information about vandalism and theft incidents.”
The city says it is so serious about clamping down on this scourge that it is has started a rewards programme offering up to R5,000 to people who report vandalism or provide information resulting in the recovery of stolen property.
To report vandalism damage, sewer blockages, missing drain covers, burst pipes, leaks and water wastage use one of the following channels:
