South Africa

Centurion road users advised of lane closures for repairs

30 July 2023 - 16:29 By TimesLive
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Commuters are cautioned a section of the R21 will be affected by roadworks. Stock photo.
Commuters are cautioned a section of the R21 will be affected by roadworks. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerayut Ranmai

Two lanes will be closed on the R21 near the Flying Saucer Interchange in Centurion on Monday.

This is to allow for emergency repairs to the road, the South African National Roads Agency said.

The closure will be effective from 9am to 12 noon.

One lane will be open to accommodate traffic, Sanral said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Umhlali River Bridge reopens after April 2022 floods

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka will reopen the Umhlali River ...
News
1 day ago

Extortion, rain delaying repair of some dilapidated roads: Cape Town MMC

Extortion, hijackings and armed robberies are among the criminal activities delaying the repair of roads in parts of Cape Town, says Rob Quintas, the ...
News
4 days ago

DA asks if passengers can trust Metrobus after latest accident

The DA has called on Johannesburg's MMC of transport Kenny Kunene to launch an investigation to determine the extent of Metrobus’ involvement in the ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. At least four bodies found in Riverlea after zama zama gunfight South Africa
  2. Centurion road users advised of lane closures for repairs South Africa
  3. 20-somethings in UK face exorbitant housing costs, weakening job prospects and ... World
  4. Kanye West has X account reinstated after months-long suspension World
  5. Central African Republic referendum could extend Touadera's rule Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site