Two lanes will be closed on the R21 near the Flying Saucer Interchange in Centurion on Monday.
This is to allow for emergency repairs to the road, the South African National Roads Agency said.
The closure will be effective from 9am to 12 noon.
One lane will be open to accommodate traffic, Sanral said.
Centurion road users advised of lane closures for repairs
Image: 123RF/Weerayut Ranmai
