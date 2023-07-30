South Africa

Kidnapped businessman rescued in Western Cape, 11 arrested

30 July 2023 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE
Hawks investigators, Special Task Force members, provincial Organised Crime detectives, hostage negotiators, Crime Intelligence and officials from the City of Cape Town were involved in the operation.
A 34-year-old businessman kidnapped from a supermarket last week has been rescued by Western Cape police.

Eleven suspects were arrested.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the businessman was taken by robbers who targeted a supermarket in Kuilsrivier, also fleeing with cigarettes, smoking equipment and a substantial amount of cash.

“All available leads were followed up which led to the arrest of a total of ten suspects. Further investigation into the matter led the multidisciplinary team to an address in Tamrisk Street, Delft, where they found the 34-year-old hostage, rescued him and a suspect was subsequently arrested.

The suspects are aged between 22 and 43 and will appear in the Blue Downs magistrate's court on Monday.

