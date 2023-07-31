South Africa

16 injured in Durban car pile-up

31 July 2023 - 09:46
The scene of the accident on the N3 near the Pavilion shopping mall on Monday morning.
Image: ALS Paramedics

At least 16 people were injured in an early morning pile-up near the Pavilion shopping mall in Durban on Monday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident involved several vehicles on the N3.

"Paramedics found several people injured and more ambulances had to be dispatched."

Jamieson said 16 people suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

"The injured were stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital."

Jamieson said the cause of the accident is unknown and police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

