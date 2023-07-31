At least 16 people were injured in an early morning pile-up near the Pavilion shopping mall in Durban on Monday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident involved several vehicles on the N3.
"Paramedics found several people injured and more ambulances had to be dispatched."
Jamieson said 16 people suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.
"The injured were stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital."
Jamieson said the cause of the accident is unknown and police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
16 injured in Durban car pile-up
Image: ALS Paramedics
At least 16 people were injured in an early morning pile-up near the Pavilion shopping mall in Durban on Monday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident involved several vehicles on the N3.
"Paramedics found several people injured and more ambulances had to be dispatched."
Jamieson said 16 people suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.
"The injured were stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital."
Jamieson said the cause of the accident is unknown and police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
Bail for North West attorney who 'defrauded' client in R763k RAF claim
Nineteen UJ students among 77 injured in bus accident
Stop the bus: lawyers hit out at 'chaotic' RAF, plead with ministers to intervene
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos