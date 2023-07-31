Accused chuffed as lawyer pokes holes in cellphone evidence implicating him in web of Meyiwa suspects

“I received evidence from the investigation team that this number belongs to this one, but I don’t have evidence that I saw the phone in your hand,” he added.
Steyn conceded that the communication he established between Ntuli and Khumalo does not show any conspiracy to commit an offence.
This is because they could not determine what the conversation, made during two calls from this number to Khumalo’s, was bout.
“We can only trace that there was communication, we can’t trace the call,” he said.
Steyn conceded that he cannot prove if there was any unlawfulness in the conversation between Ntuli and Kelly.
“If there was, I cannot prove it,” he said.
When probed on why he concluded that the number belonged to Ntuli, Steyn said he received information from Brig Bongani Gininda that the number was used by Ntuli.
Steyn said they couldn’t place the number at the scene on the day of the incident as they couldn’t apply for a section 205, as it had already been years after the murder.
Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo’s presence at her mother’s home in Vosloorus. Also present at the time of the murder were Kelly’s sister Zandile, her then boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the women’s mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa’s friends visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.
The house occupants claimed that Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home, demanding cellphones and money. A scuffle broke out, and Meyiwa was shot in the chest.
Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Earlier on, advocate Zithulele Nxumalo zoomed in on Steyn’s conclusion that Longwe did not shoot Meyiwa.
In his affidavit analysis, Steyn concluded that: “The following SMS found on downloads of Longwe confirm that he didn’t shoot Senzo because he mentioned that he was shot in front of them.”
This is after he analysed an SMS sent by Longwe at about 10.26pm to a number identified as Twala saying: “Senzo is dead they just shot him in front of us.”
Commenting on this, Steyn told the court that the conclusion was based on Longwe’s statement that Meyiwa was shot in front of him.
It was Zandile’s testimony that Longwe ran out of the house before a fight broke out between those who were inside and the intruders.
Steyn also told the court that he was not able to ascertain who made the sim swap on Meyiwa’s phone a day after the murder.
However, he said as an ID is needed for a sim swap. He said he suspected “it must be someone close to him”.
TimesLIVE
Accused chuffed as lawyer pokes holes in cellphone evidence implicating him in web of Meyiwa suspects
Image: Antonio Muchave
