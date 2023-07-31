South Africa

Bokgabo Poo’s murder trial halted as new charges are expected

31 July 2023 - 14:38
The rape and murder trial against Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, 28, from Brakpan is set to continue on Tuesday. The matter relating to Bokgabo Poo will run concurrently with that of another victim.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

New charges are expected to be added to the six Bokgabo Poo’s murder accused, Ntokozo Zikhali, is to stand trial for at the Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni.

On Monday, 30-year-old Zikhali made a brief court appearance and was then informed that new evidence in the form of footage had been presented and more charges are expected after consultation with the accused. The case will resume on Tuesday.

He was arrested in October last year after Poo went missing and was last seen on video happily skipping along with a man who had allegedly approached her and a five-year-old playmate in a park close to her home in Wattville, Benoni.

He had a pending case in the same court for the rape of a nine-year-old girl from the same area. The matters are running concurrently in the trial.

So far, he is accused of two rapes, kidnapping, mutilation of a body, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse.

I dream, then realise I will never hear her voice again: Bokgabo Poo's mother

Murdered Bokgabo Poo's mother Tsholofelo says the pain will live with her for the rest of her life.
News
5 months ago

In the first appearances, Poo’s father, Irvin Ndlovu was overcome with emotion, in one instance he jumped over the dock, almost attacking Zikhali. The community continues to attend the case in great numbers, which has raised a security issue, with the court closing during the appearances.

Ndlovu previously said he learnt the man allegedly offered them money for sweets and sent the boy to the shop alone. The next day, a 63-year-old woman was sweeping her yard when she found the leg of a child in a shallow grave. About 800m away, more body parts were found in a section of open veld.

TimesLIVE

