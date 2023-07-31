Four-year-old girl snatched by motorist with female passenger who offered her R1

Northern Cape police are appealing for help finding a four-year-old girl who was allegedly recently kidnapped in a case eerily similar to one that happened last year in a different part of the province.
Roodepan police issued a statement on Monday asking for assistance in finding Precious Oliphant, who went missing on July 27.
Missing Children South Africa also shared a poster on its social media pages appealing for assistance in tracking down the child.
Northern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Timothy Sam said Oliphant, who is from Lerato Park informal settlement in Roodepan, Kimberley, was with her eight-year-old cousin at the time of the incident.
“It is reported a motor vehicle stopped next to them. A male occupant, light in complexion and accompanied by a woman, offered the four-year-old girl a R1 coin and as she was reaching for the money she was pulled into the vehicle and the suspects drove off.”
“The police are requesting anyone who might have information that may lead to the apprehension of the suspects and the safe return of the girl to contact the police,” Sam said.
Her cousin managed to escape unharmed.
Sam said investigations were ongoing.
He said Oliphant's alleged snatching was similar to another one that occurred last year in a different part of Kimberley.
In that incident, a man and woman in a car approached a 17-year-old girl at a shop and gave her money to purchase bread for them.
“The modus operandi seems to be the same as the one last year. The teen girl was at the shop when a woman called her and gave her money to get her bread. When she came back, they snatched her,” Sam said.
“Fortunately, the victim managed to escape and ran away.”
Sam urged residents to contact the Galeshewe police family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on 082 495 4605, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or to use the MySAPS app.
