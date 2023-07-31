South Africa

IN PICS | Protests in Riverlea as fed-up residents demand action on illegal mining

31 July 2023 - 16:28 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Protesters in Riverlea, Johannesburg, are demanding justice and safety after the bodies of suspected illegal foreign miners were found.
Protesters in Riverlea, Johannesburg, are demanding justice and safety after the bodies of suspected illegal foreign miners were found.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Protesters in Riverlea, Johannesburg, are demanding justice and safety after the bodies of five suspected illegal foreign miners were found.

The community is united against the zama zamas' reign.

Unrest in Riverlea, Johannesburg, as locals show their anger over suspected illegal mining activity.
Unrest in Riverlea, Johannesburg, as locals show their anger over suspected illegal mining activity.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Outrage grips Riverlea as residents rally against the zama zamas' illegal activities.
Outrage grips Riverlea as residents rally against the zama zamas' illegal activities.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Protesters demand justice for the victims as tensions rise in Riverlea after suspected illegal miners' deaths.
Protesters demand justice for the victims as tensions rise in Riverlea after suspected illegal miners' deaths.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Riverlea unites in protest, calling for stricter measures to combat illegal foreign mining operations in the area.
Riverlea unites in protest, calling for stricter measures to combat illegal foreign mining operations in the area.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Riverlea protests send a powerful message: No more tolerance for illegal foreign miners.
Riverlea protests send a powerful message: No more tolerance for illegal foreign miners.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

MORE:

LISTEN | Protest erupts in Riverlea a day after discovery of 5 bodies of ‘illegal miners’

Protest action has erupted in Riverlea a day after the bodies of suspected illegal foreign miners were discovered in the area.
News
9 hours ago

Five bodies found in Riverlea after zama zama gunfight

The bodies of five suspected illegal foreign miners were discovered in the Riverlea area in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.
News
1 day ago

Residents remove illegal electricity connections in Riverlea

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela led a multidisciplinary team to Riverlea and Zamimpilo informal settlement in the Langlaagte policing ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem South Africa
  2. At least 14 die in fire-related incidents as cold grips Cape Town South Africa
  3. Colleague shocked after 'loving' boyfriend is arrested for murder of girlfriend South Africa
  4. Limpopo serial rapist gets lengthy jail term South Africa
  5. Man caught with explosives used for ATM bombings gets 15-year jail term South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa