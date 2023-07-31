Protesters in Riverlea, Johannesburg, are demanding justice and safety after the bodies of five suspected illegal foreign miners were found.
The community is united against the zama zamas' reign.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
IN PICS | Protests in Riverlea as fed-up residents demand action on illegal mining
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Protesters in Riverlea, Johannesburg, are demanding justice and safety after the bodies of five suspected illegal foreign miners were found.
The community is united against the zama zamas' reign.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
MORE:
LISTEN | Protest erupts in Riverlea a day after discovery of 5 bodies of ‘illegal miners’
Five bodies found in Riverlea after zama zama gunfight
Residents remove illegal electricity connections in Riverlea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos