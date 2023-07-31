South Africa

LISTEN | EXPLAINED: Mkhwebane ‘guilty of misconduct and incompetence’ — what it means

31 July 2023 - 14:29
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

The parliamentary committee that was to make recommendations on whether to impeach suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has voted that she acted with misconduct and incompetence.

A constitutional law expert explains what it means.

University of Cape Town (UCT) Prof Pierre de Vos explains the powers of the committee, what the decision means and what Mkhwebane’s options are.

Listen to the breakdown:

She had alleged late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and committee chair Richard Qubudile Dyantyi tried to solicit a bribe from his husband to make the inquiry go away.

Her term in office comes to an end on October 14, and parliament has started its search for a new public protector.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Public protector Mkhwebane found guilty of misconduct and incompetence

Most ad hoc committee members have reached damning conclusions ahead of its final report
News
7 hours ago

Parliamentary committee likely to find against Mkhwebane

After a year, parliament’s section 194 committee inquiring into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is scheduled ...
News
1 day ago

Section 194 committee members believe Mkhwebane held some meetings in secret during CIEX probe

Section 194 committee members probing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believe she held a secret meeting with the State Security Agency ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. KZN south coast pensioners forgo food to buy water, claims activist group South Africa
  2. Bokgabo Poo’s murder trial halted as new charges are expected South Africa
  3. Manhunt launched for armed suspects linked to Jabulani Mall robbery South Africa
  4. Passerby helps woman 'badly beaten, left naked in bushes' by her husband South Africa
  5. LISTEN | EXPLAINED: Mkhwebane ‘guilty of misconduct and incompetence’ — what it ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa