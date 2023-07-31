LISTEN | EXPLAINED: Mkhwebane ‘guilty of misconduct and incompetence’ — what it means

The parliamentary committee that was to make recommendations on whether to impeach suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has voted that she acted with misconduct and incompetence.
A constitutional law expert explains what it means.
University of Cape Town (UCT) Prof Pierre de Vos explains the powers of the committee, what the decision means and what Mkhwebane’s options are.
Listen to the breakdown:
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
She had alleged late Tina Joemat-Pettersson, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and committee chair Richard Qubudile Dyantyi tried to solicit a bribe from his husband to make the inquiry go away.
Her term in office comes to an end on October 14, and parliament has started its search for a new public protector.
TimesLIVE
