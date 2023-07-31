The Thabazimbi regional court on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man who was found in possession of explosives usually used by criminals to bomb cash-in-transit vehicles, ATMs and safes in business places to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Ephraim Thabo Nthite, from Mogwase in the North West, pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of explosives.
Nthite was apprehended by police in Northam, Limpopo, on September 29 2022.
In aggravation of sentence prosecutor advocate Norman Makhubele called an expert in the bomb and explosives unit, Capt Mangena Mahlane, who told the court these explosives were used by criminals and illegal miners.
Makhubele said there was a prevalence of these crimes committed using explosives. He said were no substantive or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “The NPA welcomes the sentence and applauds the good work done by advocate Makhubele and investigating officer Capt Matlou Ernest Mochetele from the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Man caught with explosives used for ATM bombings gets 15-year jail term
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
The Thabazimbi regional court on Monday sentenced a 39-year-old man who was found in possession of explosives usually used by criminals to bomb cash-in-transit vehicles, ATMs and safes in business places to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Ephraim Thabo Nthite, from Mogwase in the North West, pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of explosives.
Nthite was apprehended by police in Northam, Limpopo, on September 29 2022.
In aggravation of sentence prosecutor advocate Norman Makhubele called an expert in the bomb and explosives unit, Capt Mangena Mahlane, who told the court these explosives were used by criminals and illegal miners.
Makhubele said there was a prevalence of these crimes committed using explosives. He said were no substantive or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said: “The NPA welcomes the sentence and applauds the good work done by advocate Makhubele and investigating officer Capt Matlou Ernest Mochetele from the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
MORE:
LISTEN | Protest erupts in Riverlea a day after discovery of 5 bodies of ‘illegal miners’
Roodepoort road closed by sinkhole allegedly caused by illegal mining
Zama zamas unlikely behind Bree Street explosion: department of mineral resources
Police search for suspects after two CIT robberies in Pretoria
ATM bombers hold security guards hostage as they attack in Vhembe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos