South Africa

Manhunt launched for armed suspects linked to Jabulani Mall robbery

31 July 2023 - 14:34
Suspects robbed a popular store at Jabulani Mall. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Gauteng police are on the hunt for a group of suspects linked to the robbery of a store at Jabulani Mall in Soweto on Sunday.

Videos and images appeared on social media on Sunday afternoon of an apparent robbery of a Food Lover's Market store at the mall.

According to reports, some of the suspects driving a taxi and blue BMW blocked the Jabulani police station, nearby filling station and mall entrance while others proceeded to rob the store.

Video footage shows an armed suspect in all black keeping watch on the nearby road.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a business robbery case had been opened following the incident.

"It is alleged that nine suspects armed with firearms and wearing masks entered the store and took money from the tills and safe. They then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

"The information at hand indicates that while the nine suspects were robbing the store, two more suspects armed with firearms were at the main entrance of the mall and the other four suspects, also armed, were on observation opposite the mall and they used a blue BMW vehicle and white Toyota Quantum as getaway cars," she said.

Nevhuhulwi said that the suspects reportedly fired shots but no injuries were reported.

TimesLIVE

