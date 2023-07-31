Sanlam Transformation Gauge survey reveals a mismatch between BBBEE scorecards and reality

Nearly 30 years since the dawn of democracy and more than 20 years after broad-based BEE (BBBEE) targets were introduced, the rate of transformation remains slow, according to the findings of the 2023 Sanlam Transformation Gauge report.

The annual Sanlam Transformation Gauge, presented in partnership with the Sunday Times Business Times, is the only consolidated, sector-focused research report to take a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA, accounting for all elements of BBBEE.

In addition to providing a clear and accurate picture of the state of BBBEE and transformation in SA, the independent research carried out by Intellidex aims to ignite meaningful dialogue, shape policies and inspire actions that foster a more inclusive and prosperous future for all South Africans.

“In SA, it is widely accepted that our challenges can be summarised in the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment, all of which can be resolved through the effective implementation BBBEE policy,” said Andile Khumalo, co-founder of the Sanlam Transformation Gauge report.

The research is based on the BBBEE scores of 14,542 companies across 10 sectors of the BBBEE classifications system:

Agri-BEE;

Construction;

Financial;

Forestry;

Information and communications technology (ICT);

Integrated transport;

Marketing, advertising and communication (MAC);

Property;

Tourism; and

Generic, which includes all other sectors that do not have a gazetted BBBEE sector code, such as mining, manufacturing, wholesale and retail.

