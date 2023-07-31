Allen warned the gangs they had “not only declared war on LEAP, but on the state in its entirety.
Off-duty law enforcement officer killed by stray bullet in gang shoot-out
Image: Office of the premier
A gang war has claimed the life on an off-duty law enforcement officer in Cape Town.
Toufeeq Williams, 37, was shot and killed in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday.
Provincial police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen said Williams was carrying a baby when he was struck by a stray bullet fired by warring gangs. Williams was attached to the city’s Hanover Park law enforcement advancement plan (LEAP) unit.
Allen said he was “outraged” by the murder.
“It is alleged officer Williams, who was carrying a baby at the time of this incident, was fatally shot on the corner of Hengelaar street,” he said.
“We have subsequently been advised that there is a gang war occurring between the 28s numbers gang and the Mongrels who are allegedly seeking to claim the territory for their illicit activity.”
