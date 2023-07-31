South Africa

Passerby helps woman 'badly beaten, left naked in bushes' by her husband

31 July 2023 - 14:30 By TimesLive
The 35-year-old victim and her sister-in-law were walking home from an event when her husband came driving at high speed towards them and attempted to hit her with the vehicle, according to Limpopo police. He ordered her to get in the vehicle and drove off to their home. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Keisuke Kai

A Limpopo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to drive over his wife with his car, severely assaulting her and dumping her naked in bushes.

The 39-year-old is facing charges of kidnap and assault.

Police in the Mopani district were advised the 35-year-old victim and her sister-in-law were walking home from attending an event when her husband came driving at high speed towards them and attempted to knock into her with the vehicle, Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

He aggressively ordered her to get in the vehicle and drove off to their home.

Police were alerted and initiated a search for the pair.

His vehicle was spotted on the road and was stopped by police. He accompanied the officers to his home "but lied about the whereabouts of his wife".

Boyfriend arrested months after woman’s burnt body found in Merc at Midrand

Four months after Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao, 26, was found dead in a burning car in Midrand, police have made a breakthrough.
5 hours ago

Officers searched the house and found some of her clothes with blood stains on them.

"While police were busy with the search, they received a report that the victim was at the local police station after she was rescued by a passerby who found her in the bushes, naked and severely assaulted.

"The husband was arrested on the spot."

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the actions of the suspect: "We shall leave no stone unturned for those who see women as their punching bags, taking advantage of their vulnerability. This behaviour is inhumane and must stop immediately."

Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

