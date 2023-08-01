South Africa

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo arrested in Pretoria

01 August 2023 - 16:59
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo has been arrested in Pretoria.
Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo has been arrested in Pretoria.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Gauteng police confirmed on Tuesday that disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo, who was one of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was arrested and detained at the Pretoria Central police station. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the arrest and said Teffo is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday.

“Police can confirm a 53-year-old man has been arrested today [August 1] on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing,” she said.

Teffo was struck off the roll last year by the Pretoria high court. The court decided after 22 complaints were received by the Legal Practice Council (LPC). The statutory body responsible for regulatory affairs of the legal industry said the complaints, from 2019 to last year, included:

  • assault;
  • misleading the court on several occasions;
  • contempt of court;
  • breaching court orders;
  • consulting clients without a brief from an attorney; and
  • misappropriating funds received from clients.

“The ruling means he is not able to practise, cannot offer advice or appear in court as a legal practitioner or offer these services to members of the public,” LPC chair Janine Myburgh said at the time.

Malesela Teffo should be jailed for contempt: Zuma case cited by Legal Practice Council

The application by the Legal Practice Council to declare disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo in contempt of court was postponed indefinitely by the ...
News
2 months ago

TimesLIVE previously reported that judge Winston Msimeki penned a judgment on March 22 2022 officially throwing Teffo off the Meyiwa case. This after he was allegedly misbehaving, being disrespectful and causing drama in the Johannesburg high court in another case in which he was involved.

Msimeki’s 23-page judgment, which TimesLIVE saw at the time, made shocking revelations about how Teffo has disrespected him in court, even going as far as telling Msimeki he is “not a sober judge” and is “73 years old and ought to have retired at 70 instead of remaining in court carrying a political mandate without a case”.

Listing a range of other allegations — including when Teffo missed court dates because he was in jail, threatening the prosecutor in court and addressing Msimeki by his surname instead of “your lordship” — Msimeki said: “I, in my entire career as a judge or attorney while I practised never experienced nor saw what Mr Teffo was doing in court.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Mampara of the week: Malesela Teffo

So, Mr Malesela Teffo, formerly advocate, decided to put on his robes and, despite his disbarment, head to the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the hopes of ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

LPC proceeds with contempt of court application against disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo

Twice this week, disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo interrupted proceedings when he attempted to address the court in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa.
News
2 months ago

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo removed from court in Meyiwa trial

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo was removed from the courtroom during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Malesela Teffo should be jailed for contempt: Zuma case cited by Legal Practice ... South Africa
  2. LPC proceeds with contempt of court application against disbarred advocate ... South Africa
  3. Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo removed from court in Meyiwa trial South Africa

Latest

  1. Class action by Stellenbosch University Law Clinic set to go ahead South Africa
  2. Cape Town residents caught ‘privatising’ coastline South Africa
  3. Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo arrested in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Judge Makhubele’s conduct tribunal postponed because lawyers not paid News
  5. Guns, bullets and money in pictures on phone of 'dreadlocked' Senzo Meyiwa ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...