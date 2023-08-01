'I don't want to participate in an ID parade in court', says expert witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

On Monday during cross-examination, Steyn refused to take part in what he termed an “ID parade” in court.
Mnisi asked that pictures made available by the state be shown to Steyn.
The pictures were of men with dreadlocks.
Steyn argued he was a cellphone data analyst and not a picture analyst or facial analyst.
Mnisi pointed out he had just commented on the type of hairstyle Mncube had in the picture.
“You went on to say the person was wearing dreadlocks — ponytail dreadlocks. You never said you are not a picture specialist, you never said you are not a hair specialist, you never said you are a data specialist but you went on to give your comment. It is on the basis of exactly what you did that this process is now unfolding,” Mnisi said.
Objecting, state prosecutor advocate George Baloyi reminded the court Steyn had said he was requested to identify pictures of dreadlocks from pictures provided.
Steyn was adamant he would not partake in Mnisi's line of questioning even after the court allowed Mnisi to continue with cross-examination.
“I don't want to participate in ID parade in court. It seems he is going in a direction where he is going to show me 20 photos and then I must say it's you or it's not you and I am not going to participate in that,” said Steyn.
When Mnisi pressed him to answer the question, Steyn said: “I am not going to answer the question. Like I already put it to court: I am not going to be here to take part in an ID parade.”
Mnisi then moved to another picture.
In response, Steyn said : “My lord it seems to me that there is a hearing problem in this court. I did mention, I am not gonna (sic) take part in any ID parade here and I am gonna (sic) stand with my point.”
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had to interject to remind Mnisi the witness had refused to partake in this line of questioning.
Mogkoatlheng asked Steyn if he was going to stick to his answer even if he was shown about 100 pictures to identify, to which Steyn replied: “I am gonna (sic) stick with my answer.”
However, Mnisi refused to be deterred.
“It is my view that I should not be dictated to by a witness who decides to say I am not willing to answer that question. If my line and the trajectory of my questions is following a certain line, I will continue with it until such time I am satisfied in view of the preparation that I had in relation to the cross-examination. He can keep on saying that 'I won't answer those questions'. It's fine, but that will not deter me to stop from asking him the question no matter how rhetoric they sound,” Mnisi said.
Baloyi told the court the investigating officer would testify and explain why he had requested Steyn to compile the photo album, adding the questions could be put to him.
“All this witness can say is that he complied with the request of the investigating officer. As to what the purpose was, it can only be explained by the investigating officer,” Baloyi said.
However, Mnisi said he was questioning Steyn based on the fact he was able to identify that Mnube had dreadlocks in the picture.
Earlier on Mnisi asked Steyn why he referred to the hairstyle Mncube had in the picture as dreadlocks.
“Because I identify it as dreadlocks.” Steyn
In response, Mnisi said: “You are expecting me to ask you if you are a hairstylist or if you have a salon, I won't ask you those questions.”
Mnisi put it to Steyn that it was because he is not “a hairstylist and you probably don't own a salon, not so?”
“Seems to me that we are going to be personal now,” said Steyn.
This line of cross-examination prompted the judge to intervene and reprimand Mnisi.
“Please treat the witness with respect,”
'I don't want to participate in an ID parade in court', says expert witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
