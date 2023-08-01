South Africa

Lauren Dickason 'cannot rely on insanity defence', court hears

01 August 2023 - 13:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lauren Dickason with her family at a birthday party in Pretoria, when her twins turned two years old.
Lauren Dickason with her family at a birthday party in Pretoria, when her twins turned two years old.
Image: Facebook

A forensic psychiatrist has told a New Zealand court that Lauren Dickason cannot rely on the defences of infanticide or insanity.

Dickason has admitted killing her three daughters Liané, 6, and twins Maya and Karla, 2, less than a month after emigrating from South Africa to Timaru in September 2021.

She has pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity or infanticide. Under New Zealand law, “infanticide” is a crime similar to culpable homicide and can be invoked by women who argue their minds were temporarily “disturbed”. The maximum prison term is three years.

Dr Erik Monasterio interviewed the 42-year-old former Pretoria doctor four times, according to news outlets 1News and the NZ Herald.

While she experienced depression, she was not at the severe end of the scale and does not meet the threshold for insanity, he said. In his opinion, she demonstrated an awareness of her actions and did not show signs of a psychotic breakdown when she strangled the children with cable ties and then smothered them. He estimated this would have taken her 20 minutes.

He also found there was no basis for a defence of infanticide because any depression Dickason experienced started when she was a teenager and was not as a result of any pregnancy.

Lauren Dickason's last words to her three little girls before she killed them

Lauren Dickason, who killed her three daughters, told a psychiatrist she thought the children would be better off in heaven because she was the worst ...
News
5 days ago

This is in contrast with the defence's forensic and perinatal psychiatrist Susan Hatters-Friedman, who previously told the court sitting in Christchurch: “At the time of her offending, Dr Lauren Dickason was labouring under a disease of the mind to such an extent that it rendered her incapable of knowing her acts were morally wrong.”

Her diagnosis was that Dickason presented with symptoms consistent with a major depressive disorder with psychotic features. She found that the disorder had “a peripartum onset”.

Monasterio, however, said Dickason was not significantly cognitively impaired at the time and had in fact showed a high level of functioning in the period before she killed her girls, interacting with people and handling correspondence with government agencies.

Evidence led during the two-week-long trial so far has revealed Dickason struggled to form an emotional bond with the children. She was able to conceive only with IVF, including the use of donor eggs. She suffered from postpartum depression after each birth. 

Her husband Graham disclosed she told him on three occasions she had thoughts of harming the children, beginning in 2019. She was prescribed medication by a psychiatrist and he did not believe she would ever act on it. While she was stressed from “built-up pressure” due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and emigrating, he believed they could create a stable life in New Zealand after a period of adjustment.

Graham, an orthopaedic surgeon, was due to start work at Timaru hospital the week after the triple killing. He spent the week before making the acquaintance of his colleagues while his wife organised their new home and made arrangements for the children to start school. He left the house at 7pm that night for a work-related dinner and returned at 10pm to find his children dead in their beds. 

Lauren Dickason presents her defence, her mother says emigration meant she lost her support network

Lauren Dickason was acting out of love when she killed her six-year-old daughter Liane and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla in 2021, her defence ...
News
6 days ago

The court previously heard Dickason told detectives that on the day of the killing, she had just collected the children from school when one of the twins had a tantrum in the car. At home, after her husband headed out, she said the children had started their “high jinx again” and she snapped. 

Monasterio said she told him: “All I wanted was some quiet ... I want this to stop ... I didn’t want to feel like a bad parent any more.”

Monasterio spoke to Dickason about her marriage and in the first three interviews, she reported “a positive relationship” but in the last interview, she spoke of making “considerable sacrifices through their marriage to ensure that Graham continued to pursue weekends away hunting and with friends”.

After their children were born, Dickason shared that she at times felt “alienated” from her husband, whose attention was often focused on the girls rather than his wife — and her feelings “often” turned to “anger”.

During the early years of their relationship, Graham — whom she met at medical school — was her “rock” and “helped her to mostly overcome her depression and anxiety”. As Graham’s priorities shifted towards the children, however, Dickason felt a “loss of intimacy” and support.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Lauren Dickason trial: ‘I’m in such a deep dark hole I cannot think or move’

New Zealand murder trial of SA mother Lauren Dickason hears grim testimony of a woman teetering on the brink
News
1 week ago

Lauren Dickason trial: How Pretoria doctor Googled lethal overdose drugs for children

A New Zealand court heard on Monday how new immigrant Lauren Dickason had searched on Google for “drugs to overdose kids” while her cellphone chats ...
News
1 week ago

'I snapped, now I have three dead kids': Lauren Dickason's confession

Lauren Dickason told New Zealand police the day after killing her three children that she had been "thinking about it" for a while, that she had not ...
News
1 week ago

'She told me she's not a good mother': Graham Dickason on wife's depression

Orthopaedic surgeon Graham Dickason, who found his three daughters murdered in their beds, has told a New Zealand court his wife Lauren had struggled ...
News
2 weeks ago

Lauren Dickason had prior thoughts about killing her children: prosecution

Expat South African doctor Lauren Dickason allegedly had earlier thoughts about murdering her three children and had asked for help to cope with her ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SCA to hear AfriForum’s ‘Kill the Boer’ appeal next month after Malema sings it ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | ‘Hold me accountable if there is no change’: Cele on Riverlea South Africa
  3. France will evacuate its citizens from Niger 'very soon' Africa
  4. Mozambique President Nyusi claims immunity in London 'tuna bond' case Africa
  5. Malema can, in law, face criminal charges despite Equality Court ruling on ... News

Latest Videos

WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...