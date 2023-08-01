Police minister Bheki Cele has told the community of Riverlea, Johannesburg, to hold him accountable if they don’t see change in the area.
The minister visited Riverlea on Monday after protests erupted following the discovery of several bodies related to alleged rival zama zama groups.
Cele said the community should hold him accountable if they don't see any change.
LISTEN | ‘Hold me accountable if there is no change’: Cele on Riverlea
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
“Our focus is to restore law and order in this area. We cannot have a situation where communities live in fear. We are going to deal decisively with these criminals,” he said.
TimesLIVE
