South Africa

SCA to hear AfriForum’s ‘Kill the Boer’ appeal next month after Malema sings it again

Civil rights organisation had appealed ruling that song was not hate speech

01 August 2023 - 14:58
EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's recent 10th anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) will sit on September 4 for the appeal against the Equality Court’s finding that the EFF’s singing of Kill the Boer was not hate speech.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum challenged the Equality Court’s outcome after it lost its court bid which acquitted EFF leader Julius Malema of hate speech for singing the struggle song.

Despite having told the court last year that he changed the lyrics to “Kiss the Boer”, Malema was heard singing the song along with thousands of EFF supporters at the party’s 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the SCA case is part of its strategy to oppose Malema’s “racist and polarising” actions.

This will be done through legal action, the mobilisation of community safety structures and the promotion of mutual recognition and respect between cultural communities.

Having appointed a prominent senior advocate to take on the matter at the SCA, AfriForum will head to the Constitutional Court if it has to, Kriel said.

“I believe AfriForum has a strong case against Malema, but should the South African courts find it is acceptable for Malema to sing songs that incite genocide against minorities, AfriForum will pursue the case internationally,” Kriel said.

Malema can, in law, face criminal charges despite Equality Court ruling on 'Kill the Boer'

The civil court acquitted EFF leader of hate speech for singing 'Kill the Boer', but that would not hinder potential criminal charges
1 hour ago

In addition, AfriForum’s 168 neighbourhood watches and volunteers are ready to oppose any attempts at violent acts by the EFF.

The organisation’s third strategy is to conclude agreements of mutual recognition, respect and co-operation with different cultural communities. Kriel said this will transform into a co-operation network against polarising actions.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald opened a criminal case against Malema on Monday while the DA reported the EFF leader to the UN Human Rights Council.

