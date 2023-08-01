South Africa

Top Eastern Cape school staff member arrested for ‘sexual assault’ of seven-year-old

01 August 2023 - 12:13 By Ziyanda Zweni
A staff member in one of the Eastern Cape’s top schools allegedly sexually assaulted a minor. File photo.
Image: PRZEMYSLAW KOCH/ 123RF

A staff member in one of the Eastern Cape’s top schools is set to apply for bail after his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

The St Andrew's College, Makhanda, staff member is not a teacher.

He has been placed on precautionary suspension.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the staffer appeared in the town’s magistrate’s court on Monday.

He was arrested on Sunday.

“[He] appeared in court yesterday on a charge of sexually assaulting a minor. The bail application will be heard on August 7 2023,” Tyali said.

The Dispatch understands the minor is a seven-year-old.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

