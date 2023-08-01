The judicial conduct tribunal hearing for Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele resumes in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Makhubele, a former board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), faces a misconduct investigation by the judicial conduct tribunal which could lead to her impeachment.
RECORDED | Judge Makhubele's judicial conduct tribunal hearing
