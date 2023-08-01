South Africa

RECORDED | Judge Makhubele's judicial conduct tribunal hearing

01 August 2023 - 12:55 By TImesLIVE
The judicial conduct tribunal hearing for Pretoria high court judge Tintswalo Makhubele resumes in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Makhubele, a former board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), faces a misconduct investigation by the judicial conduct tribunal which could lead to her impeachment.

