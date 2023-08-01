South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

01 August 2023 - 10:50 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The cross-examination of state expert witness Col Lambertus Steyn in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Tuesday.

No call to cops or emergency services for help after Senzo Meyiwa was shot

No one called the police or emergency services when Senzo Meyiwa was shot in a Vosloorus home on October 26 2014, the Pretoria high court heard on ...
News
1 day ago

Murder accused concedes he had dreadlocks when Meyiwa was killed

Advocate Charles Mnisi has conceded that the dreadlocked man unmasked by the state's fourth witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is indeed his ...
News
21 hours ago

SIM swap on Meyiwa's number a day after his killing, incriminating pic of 'dreadlocked' suspect

A link has been established between the men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa who was fatally shot in October 2014.
News
3 days ago
