Police report more theft cases at Netball World Cup hotels

02 August 2023 - 09:06 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
Jamaica captain Jhaniele Fowler alleged money was stolen from her hotel room.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Police have reported two more cases of theft at the Netball World Cup involving Trinidad and Tobago and Singapore. 

On the eve of the tournament Jamaica star player and captain Jhaniele Fowler posted on social media claiming South Africa is not safe and said she was ready to return home after money was allegedly stolen from her hotel room. 

The tournament’s head of security cluster Maj-Gen Charl Annandale said investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made. 

“We have a total of five cases that have been reported. Three teams are involved and they are Trinidad and Tobago, Singapore and Jamaica.

“In all the cases there was theft out of their rooms. In one case it was a credit card. In another it was a wedding band which was subsequently found, and we are in the process of closing that investigation. 

“The remaining cases involve currency that was stolen. There is an investigation team working on that. We are working with hotel management and hotel security and we are getting statements, CCTV footage and card readers. 

“No suspects have been identified and the cases are under investigation.” 

Annandale said there have not been major incidents of crime reported at the tournament. 

“Last week when we had the press briefing, the chair of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, indicated plans for security cluster were in place to ensure a secure Netball World Cup. 

“That is paying dividends because you can see that with the absence of violent crime.  

