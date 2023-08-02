South Africa

St Andrews suspends man accused of rape

Admin staffer in custody charged with assaulting seven-year-old boy a year ago

02 August 2023 - 10:52 By Ziyanda Zweni

A top Makhanda private school has suspended one of its administrative staff after he was accused of raping a seven-year-old boy...

