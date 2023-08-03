South Africa

79 suspects arrested in Riverlea illegal mining operation, 4 in Fochville

03 August 2023 - 13:29 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police say their operations will continue until Riverlea’s illegal mining activities have been stabilised.
Police say their operations will continue until Riverlea’s illegal mining activities have been stabilised.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police have arrested 79 people since Tuesday as part of its operation against illegal mining in Riverlea.

In Fochville, four people were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

An assortment of weapons and ammunition was seized.
An assortment of weapons and ammunition was seized.
Image: SAPS

During the arrest of the Basotho nationals, police seized an AK-47 rifle with “a lot” of ammunition and four handguns also with an assortment of ammunition.

Of the Riverlea arrests, she said 69 are for being undocumented, one for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, another for possession of ammunition, five for possession of suspected stolen property and three for common assault.

Police seized an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, explosives, gas cylinders, gold-bearing sand and alcohol from an illegal shebeen.

Protests erupted in the area on Monday after the discovery of the bodies of five suspected illegal miners in Riverlea and the neighbouring Zamimpilo informal settlement.

Police have since linked the killings to a shoot-out between two rival groups of illegal miners. 

Muridili said the police operations will continue “until Riverlea’s illegal mining activities have been stabilised”.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

EDITORIAL | Zama zama bullets fly over homes while officials look the other way

After angry protests in Riverlea, the minister has sprung into action, but what happens when the specialised police units leave the area?
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘Hold me accountable if there is no change’: Cele on Riverlea

The minister visited Riverlea on Monday after protests erupted following the discovery of several bodies related to alleged rival zama zama groups.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Alleged zama zamas tell Bheki Cele to deploy 'real police' at mining hotspots

A video of alleged zama zamas calling for police minister Bheki Cele to deploy “real police” at mining hotspots has been circulated on social media.
News
23 hours ago

Riverlea, Primrose residents caught in zama zama turf wars are living in fear

Residents embarked on protests on Monday, blocking the road with rubble and burning tyres
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Gauteng government partners with UberEats to 'unlock e-commerce opportunities ... South Africa
  2. UIF boss wants longer prison sentences for Covid-19 fraudsters who pocketed ... South Africa
  3. 79 suspects arrested in Riverlea illegal mining operation, 4 in Fochville South Africa
  4. ‘Traumatised’ EFF Free State leader in assault, counter-assault inquiry with ... South Africa
  5. Tshwane moves to dismiss 41 striking workers as it confirms 15 arrests South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem