Civil organisation Action Society has expressed dismay over the VIP protection officers linked to an assault on the N1 highway being granted R10,000 bail each.
Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamiseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court this week.
The eight men provisionally face 12 charges, including malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm. They have denied the charges. They had asked for bail of between R1,000 and R2,000.
The group's director of community safety, Ian Cameron, called on the public to use the group’s platform to send a letter to the national commissioner that their tax money cannot be misappropriated to fund salaries for “criminals” or their defence.
Action Society mobilises taxpayers to oppose funding VIP protection officers
VIP cops linked to N1 assault granted R10k bail as state's case labelled 'weak'
“It is time to turn up the temperature. We call on everyone to use our platform to confirm their tax money cannot be misappropriated to fund salaries for criminals or their defence,” said Cameron.
“Taxpayers will not foot the bill for SAPS members who publicly committed a violent crime — whether it is for their legal costs or their salaries. We demand their suspensions must at least be without pay and ideally their employment with the SAPS is terminated as soon as possible.
“We also demand that national commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola in writing confirm the SAPS will not consider any applications from the eight accused for assistance with their legal fees for this case.”
Cameron said the credit for unmasking the officers and other “corrupt” police officials, in and out of court, should go to civil society.
“We applaud civil society and the media for taking up the responsibility to demand transparency and accountability. We will continue to mobilise and call upon every law-abiding citizen to be vigilant for any form of police brutality, bribery or corruption.”
TimesLIVE
