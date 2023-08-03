The Gauteng department of economic development has partnered with UberEats to unlock opportunities and create jobs for the youth.
The partnership will unlock e-commerce market access opportunities for township businesses, enabling them to reach markets beyond the confines of their communities.
It will also unlock direct “last mile delivery” employment opportunities for fleet managers as well as direct employment for the youth.
“This Friday, 10,000 South Africans will take over Uber deliveries as we provide them with motorbikes, skills and funding. Thank you UberEats for sharing our vision. We will pump this economy from all sides,” said premier Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng government partners with UberEats to 'unlock e-commerce opportunities for township business'
Image: Supplied
According to the department, it will invest more than R200m in partnership with UberEats.
The partnership will:
In addition to other secured demand in the market, the UberEats partnership will:
TimesLIVE
