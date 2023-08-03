TimesLIVE previously reported that Gusha said the state failed to authenticate copies of documents handed in as evidence in court.
In its application for leave to appeal, the NPA sought several aspects of Gusha’s judgment to be reserved as questions of law.
These included, among others, whether the trial judge erred in law by misinterpreting, misapplying or overlooking legal precedent as authority for the discharge of the accused under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, specifically, whether she applied the law in the context of a case involving several accused who may implicate each other.
In her judgment on Thursday, Gusha had said after going through the questions sought to be reserved, she was of the view that the questions sought were questions of fact and not law.
“In conclusion, even if it were to be successfully argued that the questions of law sought to be reserved were indeed such, the question becomes, what would the practical effect of that judgment be in the face of the evidence as led?
“It is after all a salutary principle of our law that courts do not normally decide academic questions of law, the decision must be of practical effect,” Gusha said in her judgment.
TimesLIVE
High court dismisses NPA’s application to appeal the acquittal of Nulane accused
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The Bloemfontein high court on Thursday dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) application for leave to appeal the judgment which acquitted the accused in the Nulane state capture case.
The NPA’s Investigative Directorate (ID) attempted to save the high profile case after acting judge Nompulelo Gusha ruled in April that most of the documentary evidence submitted by the state in the Nulane’s R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case was inadmissible.
This led to the acquittal of the accused in the case.
The prominent state capture case relates to an alleged corrupt tender in which money was paid to Nulane Investments, owned by alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s Mohoma Mobung project on the basis that Nulane had unique skills to perform the work.
Gusha upheld a section 174 discharge application by six of the seven accused and acquitted the other, Limakatso Moorosi, former head of the Free State agriculture department.
Nulane debacle a big blow for anti-corruption fight
TimesLIVE previously reported that Gusha said the state failed to authenticate copies of documents handed in as evidence in court.
In its application for leave to appeal, the NPA sought several aspects of Gusha’s judgment to be reserved as questions of law.
These included, among others, whether the trial judge erred in law by misinterpreting, misapplying or overlooking legal precedent as authority for the discharge of the accused under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, specifically, whether she applied the law in the context of a case involving several accused who may implicate each other.
In her judgment on Thursday, Gusha had said after going through the questions sought to be reserved, she was of the view that the questions sought were questions of fact and not law.
“In conclusion, even if it were to be successfully argued that the questions of law sought to be reserved were indeed such, the question becomes, what would the practical effect of that judgment be in the face of the evidence as led?
“It is after all a salutary principle of our law that courts do not normally decide academic questions of law, the decision must be of practical effect,” Gusha said in her judgment.
TimesLIVE
Judge misapplied law in acquitting and discharging accused in Nulane state capture case: NPA
NPA files application to appeal against Nulane judgment, saying court 'erred'
NPA to appeal Nulane judgment
Nulane debacle a big blow for anti-corruption fight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos