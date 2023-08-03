Meyiwa's childhood friend 'pointed out innocent people and tailored evidence'

Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have disputed evidence given by Meyiwa’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala.

After a day and a few hours of giving evidence, Thwala was soon in the hot seat as cross-examination began.

Thwala was one of the people in the house when Meyiwa was shot in the chest after two robbers allegedly entered the house and demanded valuables at Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, home on October 26 2014.

Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, defence lawyers critically analysed Thwala's testimony and statements he deposed to while the incident was still fresh, pointing out contradictions.

Advocate Charles Mnisi, for Mncube, told Thwala: “You are trying to tailor your version that is contradictory to what Ngcatshe said to suit the narrative that you are trying to give this court.”

Mnisi said this as he probed Thwala on the position Meyiwa was in after getting shot, quoting the evidence of Khaya Ngcatshe, one of Khumalo's neighbours, who testified he found Meyiwa unattended in the kitchen next to the passage.

Thwala disputed that he had left Meyiwa unattended and said the only time he moved away from him was to open a door for another of Meyiwa's friends, Tumelo Madlala, who had been hiding in one of the bedrooms the night of the incident.

“What if he came in when I went to open for Tumelo? Why would I leave my friend hurt,” Thwala said.

However, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked if Mnisi's line of questioning was material.

“Is it material whether Senzo was lying in the dining room right next to the TV or he was lying towards the passage and the arc, does it make any difference because the fact of the matter is the witnesses all say he was shot. Even if he was in the bedroom, does it make any difference to the case we are having here. He was shot. Listening to the evidence we all heard that he was shot inside the house, in the kitchen,” the judge said.

In response, Mnisi said: “I am not sure if the court has already made a prima face view that these contradictions are not material.”

However, Mokgoatlheng said if it was material, Mnisi should continue with his line of questioning.

Mnisi pointed out that Thwala's version of events was different from that of Ngcatshe.

Thwala testified that when a gunshot went off during a “scuffle” in the kitchen, he ran out of the house and jumped into the neighbour's yard.

After explaining to the owner of the house and his son that they were being robbed, Thwala said he jumped back to the Khumalo house and saw Kelly's mother coming out.

According to Thwala, he found Meyiwa lying on the sitting room floor, gasping, next to a couch he was sitting on earlier.

While testifying he told the court that he was not in a position to describe the gun the first intruder had.

Mnisi further pointed out to him that during the compiling of an identikit, Thwala described to a police officer Amanda Steenkamp that the first intruder had an old revolver. Thwala disputed this, saying he did not know what a revolver was.

“No, I don't remember saying that. She used the word revolver but, personally, I don't even know what a revolver is,” he said.

Further reading an affidavit made by the investigating officer, Brig Gininda, Mnisi said he had mentioned that the first intruder who entered the house had a revolver.

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, for Maphisa, put it to Thwala that Meyiwa was shot at by the occupants who were in the house.

“The deceased was shot at by one of the people who were inside the house, obviously not the children and he did not shoot at himself. There was no robbery there and he was not shot at by one of the intruders who had a firearm,” Nxumalo said.

Thwala disputed this, insisting that two intruders entered the house.

Further, Nxumalo put it to Thwala that he and other witnesses had a tendency to point out innocent people.

Nxumalo referred to an incident where Thwala, who had attended an identity parade at Jeppe, pointed out a person, stating that he had similar features to the first intruder who entered the house.

Thwala said he had rectified that by emphasising to the investigating officer that the person he pointed out had similar features but was not the intruder.

The trial continues.

