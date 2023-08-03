Ramaphosa not aware that Modi won't be attending Brics summit: Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to have a telephonic phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reports that Modi might not be attending the upcoming Brics summit in person.

“The president is due to have a conversation with the prime minister of India and to date we have not received any official information coming from the Indian government giving any substance to those reports,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Thursday.

Magwenya said all participating Brics countries have confirmed their participation at the summit taking place from August 22 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

He emphasised that Ramaphosa’s office had not been informed that other leaders, apart from Russian leader Vladimir Putin, will not be attending in person.

The South African government recently announced that after “mutual agreement” between Ramaphosa and Putin, it was agreed that Putin would participate in the summit virtually. This was done to avoid going against an International Criminal Court warrant of arrest issued against Putin in March.

“As it stands, all member states are participating at a head of state level until we are informed otherwise,” Magwenya said.