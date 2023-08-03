South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Mthokozisi Thwala in the hot seat

03 August 2023 - 10:01 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Cross-examination of Senzo Meyiwa's friend Mthokozisi Thwala continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Thwala told the court he was tortured by police trying to force him to confess to murdering the footballer.

TimesLIVE

