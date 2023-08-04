South Africa

Alleged vehicle smuggling kingpin behind bars

04 August 2023 - 18:40
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
An alleged vehicle-smuggling kingpin was arrested in Kempton Park.
An alleged vehicle-smuggling kingpin was arrested in Kempton Park.
Image: 123RF

A suspected stolen vehicle smuggling syndicate kingpin is expected to appear in the Musina magistrate’s court on Monday.

The 55-year-old suspect was arrested during an operation led by the Limpopo Hawks on Thursday.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said in 2017, many stolen vehicles from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces, particularly 4×4s and SUVs, were intercepted by police before they could be smuggled across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe. 

“A project-driven investigation dubbed ‘Vennice’ was pursued with the aim of addressing the smuggling syndicate involved in moving the stolen vehicles out of the country,” he said.

He added that after a thorough investigation, a warrant for the suspect's arrest was authorised.

“The takedown operation was conducted and it resulted in the arrest of the kingpin suspect at Kempton Park in Gauteng.”  

He said more arrests emanating from the Vennice operation were imminent.

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Illegal mining imbizo in Riverlea

Police minister Bheki Cele and SAPS top management return to Riverlea to host a dialogue with the community to deal with concerns about crime and ...
News
9 hours ago

Midrand couple sentenced for R600k UIF fraud

A Midrand couple that defrauded the Unemployment Insurance Fund of more than R600,000 in Covid-19 temporary employee relief scheme funds have been ...
News
2 days ago

NPA decides not to prosecute Fikile Mbalula over Dubai family holiday

The National Prosecuting Authority has declined to prosecute ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Eastern Cape businesses under siege: Extortion rackets morph into kidnapping ... Investigations
  2. Illicit cigarettes worth R43m to go up in smoke in Sars campaign South Africa
  3. Soldiers seize top-of-the-range vehicles being smuggled out of SA South Africa

Latest

  1. Court remands alleged North West cop killers South Africa
  2. City Power employee arrested for cable theft South Africa
  3. LISTEN | City of Cape Town says it won’t yield to Santaco’s demand South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Cape Town’s plans to ensure commuters' safety during taxi strike South Africa
  5. Confession by Bokgabo Poo's alleged murderer ruled inadmissible South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem