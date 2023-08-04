SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) accused police and traffic officials of using brutality during the protest.
“The brutality that police and traffic officials meted on our drivers and vehicles is a continuation of what appears to be their mission to get rid of the operation of taxis in CT,” the taxi association wrote.
MMC for security and safety JP Smith denied claims that officers used brutality during the protest in the CBD.
“For the record, the city’s traffic services impounded 15 public transport vehicles in the area, resulting in a blockade by taxi drivers of the station deck taxi rank and surrounds.
“The situation became more volatile following an assault on a traffic officer. Officers came under fire and responded using stun grenades and teargas,” he said.
Smith said the police officers used a baton to break the taxi window after the taxi operators locked themselves in it.
“Officers responded by breaking a window and removing the occupants from the vehicle. Several suspects were taken into custody. The city will not be intimidated by those in the taxi industry who react violently to any attempts to enforce national legislation.
“The rules of the road apply to all, equally, and the provisions of the law will be enforced without fear or favour.”
TimesLIVE reported traffic officers opened fire and wounded one person in the leg when a taxi driver and his passenger “became riotous” and attacked them after being stopped for disobeying a red traffic light on Wednesday.
Cape Town cops 'manhandling' taxi driver must face music like Mashatile's VIP unit: transport committee
Image: Twitter / Vehicle Trackers
Parliament transport committee chairperson Mina Lesoma believes Cape Town traffic officers seen manhandling a taxi driver in a viral video should undergo disciplinary processes like members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP unit.
The video was taken when taxi drivers clashed with law enforcement officers during a protest. Taxi drivers were protesting after several taxis had been impounded for infringing traffic rules.
A man can be seen being manhandled by four officers trying to get him to lie on the ground and one of the officers is seen kicking him.
Traffic cops were also seen breaking a taxi window with a baton and demanding a group of taxi operators get on the ground.
“This is an unfortunate incident and those responsible should be held to account in the same way SAPS assigned to the deputy president are. There is enforcement of law, but the behaviour in the video borders on disrespect and abuse of positions,” Lesoma said.
She said the committee appealed for a negotiated resolution to challenges in the city.
Shots fired as 'riotous' taxi driver, passenger attack traffic cops in Cape Town
