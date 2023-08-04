South Africa

Cele to lead illegal mining imbizo in Riverlea after arrests of more than 100 suspects

04 August 2023 - 07:00
Police minister Bheki Cele will lead an imbizo in Riverlea on Friday. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Police minister Bheki Cele is set to lead an imbizo on illegal mining in Riverlea on Friday to update residents on law enforcement efforts to tackle the issue.

This comes as police confirmed the arrests of more than 100 people in connection with illegal mining in the area.

Protests erupted in the area on Monday after the discovery of five bodies of suspected illegal miners in Riverlea and the neighbouring Zamimpilo informal settlement. Police have since linked the killings to a shoot-out between two rival groups of illegal miners. 

Cele has visited the area several times and deployed specialised police units to conduct raids, restore peace and arrest those linked to illegal mining activities.

The minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba explained what Cele's visit would entail.

“Cele will lead police management in engaging the residents of Riverlea and surrounds in an effort to end illegal mining and, together with communities, find lasting solutions to stabilise the area.

“The additional police deployment has so far resulted in the arrest of more than 100 suspects. While the heightened police operations continue, illegal firearms and ammunition, stolen property, explosives, gas cylinders and other apparatus commonly used during illegal mining activities have been recovered and confiscated,” she said.

Cele will be joined by police officials from the national and provincial offices.

