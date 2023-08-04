South Africa

Court remands alleged North West cop killers

04 August 2023 - 20:35
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Four suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of a police were remanded in custody.
Four suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of a police were remanded in custody.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Four men who allegedly killed a police officer and dumped his body next to a road last month have been remanded by a North West court.

Two of the suspects, Elvis Hlongwane, 29, and Alexander Hobjana, 40, appeared in the Ventersdorp magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges of murder, carjacking and robbery. 

North West Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said on July 17, W/O Gaonathebe Diphephenyane was travelling from Kimberley to Rustenburg on an official trip when he was allegedly hijacked in Klerkskraal.

“The member was robbed of the state vehicle, cellphone and money. The member's lifeless body, with signs of strangulation, was found dumped next to a road,” said Mathebula.

Diphephenyane was responsible for crime scene management in the Northern Cape and was travelling to North West to testify in court when he was killed.

Mathebula said a team comprising the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, police crime intelligence unit, North West and Northern Cape provincial detectives and criminal record and crime scene management was assembled to work on the case.

The team gathered information which led to to the arrests of the four suspectsbetween July 31 and August 2.  

The case against Hlongwane and Hobjana was postponed until next Friday for a formal bail application.

The other two suspects, Thabiso Phendela, 29, and Sthembiso Molaba, 31, appeared in the Ventersdorp magistrate's court on Wednesday. They were also remanded and their case postponed until September for further investigation. 

The head of the North West Hawks, Maj-Gen Patrick Mbotho, commended the team’s swiftness in tracing and arresting the suspects. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Illegal mining imbizo in Riverlea

Police minister Bheki Cele and SAPS top management return to Riverlea to host a dialogue with the community to deal with concerns about crime and ...
News
9 hours ago

Crooks are using 'near field tech' to empty your bank accounts

Customers’ accounts are being fraudulently drained through "tap and go" purchases made with smart devices.
News
1 day ago

Cape Town woman's harrowing four-day kidnap ordeal revealed

'She tried to reverse but panicked, and the car keys fell out of the ignition'
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘Brave’ cop mourned as suspect arrested over his murder dies in shootout South Africa
  2. Life imprisonment for KZN cop killers South Africa
  3. Tenacious cop puts woman in dock for murder of 85-year-old News

Latest

  1. Court remands alleged North West cop killers South Africa
  2. City Power employee arrested for cable theft South Africa
  3. LISTEN | City of Cape Town says it won’t yield to Santaco’s demand South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Cape Town’s plans to ensure commuters' safety during taxi strike South Africa
  5. Confession by Bokgabo Poo's alleged murderer ruled inadmissible South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem