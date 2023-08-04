The Investigating Directorate (ID) said on Friday it will study the judgment denying it leave to appeal against the April acquittal of the accused in the first state capture case brought before court.
The case before the Bloemfontein high court related to an alleged corrupt tender in which R24.9m was paid to Nulane Investments, owned by alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s Mohoma Mobung project. Nulane was awarded the task on the basis it had unique skills.
After the acquittal of the accused in April, the ID applied for leave to appeal. On Thursday the high court dismissed the ID's application.
“The state will study the judgment and make an informed decision on the way forward,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.
Seboka said the state wanted to clarify the misconception that the Nulane matter was the only case in which the Gupta brothers could be extradited. She said two cases had been referred to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Guptas' extradition — the Nulane case and the Estina case.
“The Estina matter is still at the pretrial stage in the Bloemfontein high court and will return to court in August for further pretrial matters,” she said.
TimesLIVE
ID weighing legal options after bid to appeal against acquittal of Nulane accused fails
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The Investigating Directorate (ID) said on Friday it will study the judgment denying it leave to appeal against the April acquittal of the accused in the first state capture case brought before court.
The case before the Bloemfontein high court related to an alleged corrupt tender in which R24.9m was paid to Nulane Investments, owned by alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s Mohoma Mobung project. Nulane was awarded the task on the basis it had unique skills.
After the acquittal of the accused in April, the ID applied for leave to appeal. On Thursday the high court dismissed the ID's application.
“The state will study the judgment and make an informed decision on the way forward,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.
Seboka said the state wanted to clarify the misconception that the Nulane matter was the only case in which the Gupta brothers could be extradited. She said two cases had been referred to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Guptas' extradition — the Nulane case and the Estina case.
“The Estina matter is still at the pretrial stage in the Bloemfontein high court and will return to court in August for further pretrial matters,” she said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
High court dismisses NPA’s application to appeal the acquittal of Nulane accused
Judge misapplied law in acquitting and discharging accused in Nulane state capture case: NPA
NPA files application to appeal against Nulane judgment, saying court 'erred'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos