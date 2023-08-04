South Africa

ID weighing legal options after bid to appeal against acquittal of Nulane accused fails

04 August 2023 - 16:04
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The accused in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case, from left to right: Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel. File photo.
The accused in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case, from left to right: Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Investigating Directorate (ID) said on Friday it will study the judgment denying it leave to appeal against the April acquittal of the accused in the first state capture case brought before court.

The case before the Bloemfontein high court related to an alleged corrupt tender in which R24.9m was paid to Nulane Investments, owned by alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State’s Mohoma Mobung project. Nulane was awarded the task on the basis it had unique skills.

After the acquittal of the accused in April, the ID applied for leave to appeal. On Thursday the high court dismissed the ID's application. 

“The state will study the judgment and make an informed decision on the way forward,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka. 

Seboka said the state wanted to clarify the misconception that the Nulane matter was the only case in which the Gupta brothers could be extradited. She said two cases had been referred to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Guptas' extradition — the Nulane case and the Estina case.

“The Estina matter is still at the pretrial stage in the Bloemfontein high court and will return to court in August for further pretrial matters,” she said.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

High court dismisses NPA’s application to appeal the acquittal of Nulane accused

The Bloemfontein high court on Thursday dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) application for leave to appeal the judgment which ...
News
19 hours ago

Judge misapplied law in acquitting and discharging accused in Nulane state capture case: NPA

The NPA argued in the Bloemfontein high court on Friday that an acting judge in the first state capture case misapplied the law in rejecting the bulk ...
News
1 week ago

NPA files application to appeal against Nulane judgment, saying court 'erred'

The Investigating Directorate has filed an application to appeal against the recent judgment in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. High court dismisses NPA’s application to appeal the acquittal of Nulane accused South Africa
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Farce and drama as Batohi choreographs Nulane failure Opinion
  3. NPA to appeal Nulane judgment South Africa

Latest

  1. Fate of Phoenix brothers over July riots attempted murders to be decided on ... South Africa
  2. ID weighing legal options after bid to appeal against acquittal of Nulane ... South Africa
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala did not see who fired the ... South Africa
  4. African penguins at risk of extinction protected by fishing limits South Africa
  5. ‘Allow people to live their lives’: Cele pleads with taxi operators amid strike South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem